Applications now available at Ministry of Finance for BERRy Grants

Persons who wish to meet the stipulations and apply for the BERRy Business Grant may do so by collecting application forms from the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance.

Communication Specialist at the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery (BERRy) Project Ari Shaw said applicants must provide a valid form of identification.

Shaw said while the business does not need to be formally registered to apply, they are hoping for them to be registered by the end of the application period.

