Vincentians can now apply for BERRy Business Support Grant

Vincentians whose businesses have been affected by Hurricane Beryl are now able to apply for the BERRy Business Support Grant.

In an interview on NBC Radio, Communication Specialist at the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery (BERRy) Project Ari Shaw provided the stipulations for persons who qualify to apply for the grant.

And, Project Officer for the BERRy Project, Hance John, said a lot of emphasis will be placed on businesses in the Southern Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related