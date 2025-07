MR BASIL AGUSTINE DANIEL of Georgie Gutter, Upper Cane Hall died on Saturday July 5th. The Funeral for the late MR BASIL AGUSTINE DANIEL of Georgie Gutter, Upper Cane Hall takes place on Sunday August 3rd at the Fountain Seventh Day Adventist church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.

