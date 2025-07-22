Prime Minister stresses SVG’s vulnerability to Natural Disasters at launch of BERRy Initiative

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries in the world, most vulnerable to natural disasters.

The Prime Minister was delivering the feature address at the launch of the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery (BERRy) Project yesterday at the NIS Conference Room.

According to Prime Minister Gonsalves, life is back to normal despite the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed appreciation to the State Agencies and other individuals that have been engaged in the Beryl relief, recovery and reconstruction effort.

The BERRY Project is aimed at providing short term income and restoring economic activity, while rebuilding critical infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

