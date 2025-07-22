Minister James calls for proactive climate resilience as SVG launches First Biennial Transparency Report

Minister with responsibility for Sustainable Development, Carlos James, is urging a national shift from reactive disaster response to proactive climate resilience — underscoring transparency as a crucial first step in that transition.

Delivering remarks at the launch of the First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project on Monday at the UWI Global Campus, Minister James emphasized that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can no longer afford to allocate its limited resources solely to post-disaster recovery.

James further indicated that an increasing share of the country’s capital estimates for revenue and expenditure is already being directed toward adaptation, resilience-building, and loss and damage — reinforcing the urgency of proactive measures.

Referencing the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, Minister Carlos James stressed that the stakes are now higher than ever for small island developing states (SIDS) like Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

James also underscored the need for international accountability, renewing calls for major emitters to uphold their Paris Agreement commitments, including support to help vulnerable nations strengthen their climate resilience.

The BTR1/TNC initiative is a comprehensive reporting mechanism that will document SVG’s greenhouse gas emissions, track progress toward its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), outline climate adaptation efforts, and identify support needs. It is also intended to strengthen the country’s ability to access international climate finance and guide future climate policy.

