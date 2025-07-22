National Scholarship to honour Bentley Browne to be announced following CAPE 2025 results

A National Scholarship in honour of the late Bentley Browne will be announced when the CAPE Examination results are known. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who excels in the 2025 examinations.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while paying tribute to Browne at his funeral yesterday at the St. George’s Cathedral.

The Prime Minister said Browne has made a magnificent contribution to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region.

Meanwhile, Minister of Urban Development, Benarva Browne paid glowing tribute to her Dad, while delivering the Eulogy.

