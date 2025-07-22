NBC’s Special Report-Tuesday 22nd July,2025

Fair Hall Government School, a recognized leader in inclusive education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is preparing to commemorate its 17th anniversary this coming September.

Established as one of the first institutions in the country to embrace a fully inclusive approach to learning, the school continues to make significant strides in supporting students of all abilities.

In this special report we hear about efforts to raise funds for the school to make learning more effective….Gailorn Browne has the details.

