Petty Officer in the SVG Coast Guard, Sasha Martin, has underscored the importance of being properly prepared to respond to any difficulties while at sea.

And, she is urging boaters and sea-goers to prioritize safety as they head to the water during the summer break.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Martin advised that all vessels should be equipped with the necessary safety devices, including life jackets, flares, and marine communication tools.

She cautioned that relying solely on mobile phones is risky, as they have limited range and may not function in emergencies offshore.

