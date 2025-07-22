Government Officials and technical experts are involved in a workshop on Strengthening Climate Transparency in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The four-day workshop at the UWI Global Campus, coincides with the launch of the First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) and Third National Communication (TNC) Project.

Minister of Sustainable Development, Carlos James, stressed the importance of the workshop which will address the challenges of climate change.

Director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Janeel Miller-Findlay said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a proud and extensive history of proactive engagement in climate action.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related