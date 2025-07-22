A National Action Plan for Cyber Security is being developed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project CARDTP.

Project Coordinator, Winston George says this is part of efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and security locally.

George says this cyber security framework will be addressed in two phases.

The Caribbean Digital Transformation Project is being funded by the World Bank at a cost of 30-million US Dollars, and is being implemented in the four Windward Islands.

