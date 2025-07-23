Mental health expert urges parents to look for signs of anxiety in Children during Hurricane Season

The Hurricane season is usually a very frightening period for the nation’s children.

This is according to Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Dr. Ellica Mathews, who is appealing to parents and guardians to be vigilant during this time.

Dr. Mathews said many of the nation’s children are still suffering from the anxiety which was brought on by their experiences during the passage of Hurricane Beryl last year, and she pointed out a number of the physical signs parents can be on the lookout for.

Dr. Mathews also outlined a number of health related signs that parents can look out for, if their children are battling anxiety during the hurricane season.

