Operational challenges delay road works programme

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel says there have been delays in road programmes as a result of operational challenges.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning, Minister Daniel said in most instances the government will provide the funding for the programme, from either government resources or partners.

The Minister said since the launch of the National Road Rehabilitation Programme there has been a shortage of aggregate in the country, because of several other projects being undertaken by the government.

Minister Daniel said of the more than 90 roads that were identified for repair under the NRRP, about 52 are currently being done.

The Minister said in some areas several road networks are identified as one project, and these carry up the cost of the repair.

