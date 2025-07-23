Government to establish a marketing platform to purchase produce from farmers

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has announced that the government will be establishing a marketing platform to purchase produce from farmers.

The Minister said the produce will be packaged and sold for local consumption and for regional and international export.

The Minister commended the financial assistance received from the Easter Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) for the purchasing of produce.

The purchasing will be done through a mechanism that will be implemented by the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related