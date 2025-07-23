Police investigating shootings in Campden Park and Pole Yard

The Police is investigating the shooting of 62-year-old Campden Park businesswoman Renella Bowens, also known as “Ada”, who was shot in front of her business place last evening.

Reports indicate that, Bowens was seated on the steps outside her business establishment in Campden Park with a friend when two masked and armed gunmen approached and opened fire. She was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for urgent medical attention but, despite the efforts of health professionals, succumbed to her injuries this morning.

The police is actively pursuing all available leads and continues to follow every angle as part of ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police is appealing to the public to assist by sharing any information that could help move the investigation forward.

And police is also investigating a shooting incident that occurred last evening, at approximately 8:10 p.m. along the Arnos Vale Public Road.

According to reports, 29-year-old Shakim Akin Thomas, also known as “Shark”, was walking in the direction of Pole Yard when he was approached by an unknown assailant who opened fire, striking him in his hand, upper and lower thigh.

Despite his injuries, Thomas managed to escape to the nearby St. James Medical School, where he encountered police officers and received immediate assistance.

According to the police, during the investigation it was discovered that the victim, Thomas, is a national of Grenada who is wanted by law enforcement authorities there in connection with several offences.

The police release states that a regional wanted notice was issued by Grenada for his arrest in May 2023.

The release adds that while this detail does not diminish the urgency or seriousness with which the RSVGPF is treating this case, it serves as a reminder to the public that harboring individuals who are in the country illegally, or wanted in other jurisdictions, is both reckless and unlawful.

Investigators are calling on anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have information that could assist in identifying the perpetrator(s) in both incidents to come forward.

