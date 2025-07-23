The nature of climate change requires countries to rebuild with more resilience.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves. He was at the time speaking at the launch of the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery (BERRy) Business Grant.

The Minister said the government has mainstreamed the issue of resilience.

Minister Gonsalves said there is need to build a St Vincent and the Grenadines that is resilient, responsive, nimble and able to face cataclysmic events.

He also expressed gratitude to the World Bank for their assistance in the country’s disaster response.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related