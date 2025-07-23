World Pediatrics is currently hosting a Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It commenced on Monday and will wrap up today.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Programme Director for World Pediatrics, Sigmund Wiggins said the current missions are progressing well with twenty-six patients seen by the visiting teams.

Pediatric Physical Therapist, Lisa Bedco said this is her 11th trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to provide medical assistance to children from this and other regional countries and it was another huge success.

She also outlined some of the work done during this mission.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related