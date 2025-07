MRS CHRISTA CASTELLO better known as SHIRLEY of Chestnut Avenue, Walth-Am-stow, England formerly of Diamonds died on Monday June 30th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Wednesday August 20th at the St Mary’s Church, Walth-am-stow, England. The Service begins at 11am. Burial will be at the City of London Cemetery.

