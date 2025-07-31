Government to transform education infrastructure with Saudi funded school projects

The Education Component of projects funded by the Saudi Fund for Development has been allocated just under 30 million dollars

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves.

The Minister said the money will be used to construct the Brighton Secondary School and a satellite technical and vocation institute on Union Island.

Minister Gonsalves said the government is aiming to engage in the transformation of the physical space where children receive education with the construction of the Sandy Bay and Brighton Secondary Schools.

