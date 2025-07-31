Tourism Minister says record arrivals were recorded during Vincy Mas 2025

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is working on making this country not only a premier destination for festivals, but also the best place to visit and enjoy an authentic Caribbean Experience.

The Tourism Minister said during the period June to July 23rd, there were record arrivals for Vincy Mas 2025.

The Minister also said this a strong recovery, compared to the same period in previous years.

Minister James said more carriers are being added to the destination from source markets.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related