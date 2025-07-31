Parents urged to seek Speech and Language testing for children who are not speaking by age four

Speech and Language Therapist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Kimberly Cambridge is encouraging parents with children who have not spoken by age four to take them to a health center, or the hospital for testing.

She says on completion of a neurological test, the children will be set up for speech and language therapy, if required.

Cambridge further encourages parents to get their children tested, in preparation for the next mission of World Pediatrics specialists in January 2026.

