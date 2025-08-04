The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is intensifying its efforts to combat mosquito-borne illnesses amid the ongoing rainy season.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Environmental Health Officer Ralph Williams underscored the Ministry’s proactive surveillance and response measures, but also urged the public to play their part.

He warned that the combination of warm temperatures, frequent rainfall, and increased travel; especially during the summer break; creates ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. Williams is calling on all citizens to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their communities.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related