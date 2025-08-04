The Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union (KCCU) will be spending in excess of 32-thousand dollars to provide scholarships and bursaries to students who excelled in the this year’s Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment.

Twelve students were awarded bursaries and scholarships to pursue their five-year secondary education.

Senior Education Officer, Mavis Findlay-Joseph expressed gratitude to the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union for its commitment to invest in the students’ educational journey.

Findlay-Joseph congratulated the scholars for their hard work, and encouraged them to stay focused.

The Education Officer also praised the parents and guardians for the important role played in the lives of the students.

The KCCU Secondary School Scholarship ceremony was held under the theme “Putting You First”.

