Housing Minister says contractor shortage affecting post disaster repairs in East Kingstown

The Government has made progress on housing repairs following assessments done in the aftermath of recent disasters—but challenges remain.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster said that of the 115 houses assessed, 51 have been repaired.

However, he noted that even a year later, new reports of damage are still coming in.

Dr. Brewster also highlighted logistical issues affecting the pace of repairs.

He pointed to East Kingstown as one of the areas facing contractor shortages and a lack of available truckers—something he attributed to the ongoing construction boom.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related