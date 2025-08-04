Police caution motorists over the removal of license plates following an accident
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has warned motorists against tampering with vehicle identification following accidents.
Speaking on NBC Radio’s Traffic Highlights programme, Police Constable Athelia Jackson raised concern over a troubling trend where some drivers involved in motor vehicle accidents are removing their license plates.
She said this act could be seen as an attempt to avoid identification and accountability; something that carries serious legal consequences.