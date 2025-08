MR DARELL CALVERT JOSEPH better known as DO-BE of Cowdrey Village, Layou died on Monday July 21st at the age of 36. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 9th at the Layou Methodist church. Viewing and Open Tributes begins from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery. Traveler’s Delight Bus will leave Roseau, Sion Hill, next to Courts Warehouse at 12:30pm to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.

