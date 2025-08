DESBON WILLIAMS of Florida, USA formerly of Richland Park died on Saturday July 26th at the age of 69. The funeral takes place on Wednesday August 13th at the Star of the Seventh Day Adventist church, Oakland Park, Florida, USA. Viewing begins from 10am. The Service begins at 11am. Burial will be at the Star of David Cemetery, North Lauderdale, Florida, USA

