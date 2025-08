MRS CHARLOTTE ENA DALGETY better known as MAUDE of Owia and Stoney Grounds, Kingstown died on Thursday July 17th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 9th at the Owia Pentecostal Church. The body lies at the church from Noon. The Service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Owia Cemetery.

