Eighth member delegation of Cuban experts arrive in SVG for month long tourism initiative

An eight member delegation from Cuba is in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to carry out an important joint project in the area of tourism.

The group of Cuban Specialists will be here for one month to support the capacity building programs of the Hospitality Industry through workshops, technical exchanges and expert advice.

The project is in line with the strategy of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which seeks to enhance tourism as one of the key pillars for sustainable economic development in the country.

Through this effort, experiences and good practices that have been key in Cuba’s tourism development will be shared.

The Ministry of Tourism will host an official opening ceremony at the Holiday Inn Express at one this afternoon.

