Minister of Housing says Property ownership issues is among obstacles delaying in post-Beryl home repairs

Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports Dr. Orando Brewster has addressed delays in repairing homes in East Kingstown more than a year after Hurricane Beryl.

He cited challenges with informal settlements and unclear property ownership as major obstacles, noting that these issues affect not only East Kingstown, but multiple constituencies across the country.

Dr. Brewster further explained that the government cannot proceed with repairs without clear ownership verification and emphasized that he is unwilling to risk the safety of his assessors by sending them into properties, without proper authorization.

