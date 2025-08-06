Prime Minister hints that General Elections could be held by November this year

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has hinted that general elections could be held by November this year.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme, the Prime Minister said he expects the next general elections to take place before the end of 2025.

Dr. Gonsalves made the comment while revealing that he is currently working on his second book, which focuses on political leadership in the Caribbean; a project he hopes to publish ahead of the upcoming polls.

In a follow-up comment, the Prime Minister said he is looking forward to the elections.

