Ministry of Health offering Free Eye Care Clinics this week in collaboration with partners

The Ministry of Health is this week providing free comprehensive eye care services with the support of Eye Care Great Shape Inc and Sandals Foundation.

The Eye Care Clinics are being held at the St. Joseph Convent School in Kingstown until Thursday and at Sandals Resorts on Friday, from 9am to 3pm daily.

Representative of Sandals Foundation, Stacia Brathwaite says a range of services will be offered to citizens.

Health Promotion Officer, Max Horne says screening will also be provided for diabetic and hypertensive patients.

