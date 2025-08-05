SVG honours 1975 Cricket legends with stamps

A special collection of commemorative stamps was unveiled here on Sunday, in honour of the West Indies Cricket Legends from the 1975 Cricket World Cup.

The fifty dollar stamps will also feature Vincentians Michael Findlay and Winston Davis, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of their achievement.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also announced that Cabinet has granted citizenship to the Cricket Legends.

The Prime Minister revealed plans to engage other regional Governments to encourage similar recognition of the Legends

The Government has officially renamed the Double Decker Stand at the Arnos Vale Sporting Stadium- “The Legends Pavilion”.

This move plays homage to the 1975 Cricket Legends who played a pivotal role in shaping West Indies cricket.

