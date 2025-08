Bequia youths gaining disaster preparedness skills this week through NEMO summer programme

Youths in Bequia are being provided with knowledge and skills to prepare them to respond to and recover from disasters.

They are attending a summer programme organized by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Training Officer at the National Emergency Management Organization Houlda Peters said similar sessions have already been held in Canouan and Union Island.

Peters said the team from NEMO is now engaging students in Bequia on disaster related issues.

Peters said the students would also be involved in sessions on maritime safety.

