Health Official urges public to help reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home

As concerns grow over the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, Environmental Health Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Ralph Williams, has urged Vincentians to play their part in reducing their risk.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Williams called on residents to keep vacant lots clean and trim vegetation around their homes, key steps in preventing the breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, known to transmit dangerous viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

He emphasized that community action is vital in tackling mosquito populations, especially during the rainy season when conditions are ideal for mosquito breeding.

