Minister of Health expresses concern over sharp rise in Cervical Cancer cases last year

Minister of Health St. Clair Prince has expressed concern over the growing impact of cervical cancer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, revealing a near 89% increase in cases last year, compared to 2023.

Responding to a question in Parliament recently, the Minister said he welcomed the opportunity to again remind women of the seriousness of cervical cancer and the importance of getting vaccinated against the human papilloma virus (HPV).

Describing the disease as largely preventable, Minister Prince said cervical cancer continues to cause “undue sickness and death” among women in the country.

He stressed that proactive steps such as early screening and HPV vaccination are critical to reversing the current trend and protecting future generations.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to tackling the issue, Minister Prince said the Ministry of Health is focused on empowering all women and their families to live as free as possible from the burden of cervical cancer.

He noted that the ministry is strengthening its preventative, early detection, curative, and palliative initiatives to ensure women receive the support and care they need at every stage of the disease.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related