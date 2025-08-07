Cuban experts lead hospitality training mission in SVG

Over the next few weeks, Cuban experts will be conducting an intensive Train-the-Trainer programme in key hospitality disciplines.

The eight-member delegation this week commenced a Hospitality Technical Mission in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This mission follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2023 between the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba.

Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Annette Mark said the mission supports the Ministry’s goal to develop a highly skilled tourism workforce.

Meanwhile … Cuba’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Carlos Ernesto Rodriguez Etcheverry said he welcomes this important initiative.

