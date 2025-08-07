Government seeks parliament’s approval for $98.6M supplementary budget

The Government is seeking the approval of Parliament for a Supplementary Appropriation of 98.6 million dollars to complete works in some specific areas.

In tabling the Motion, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the funds will be used for several projects including the Road Rehabilitation Program and the Kingstown Port Project.

The Finance Minister said it is prudent to spend this money today rather than spend more money tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related