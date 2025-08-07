Volume One of the History of SVG publication to be handed over to the Government of SVG

An official ceremony will be held on Monday to hand over Volume One of the publication on the History of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Government.

The Ministry of Tourism will host the official handover ceremony at the UWI Global Campus site, as part of Emancipation Month of activities.

Four Historians were given the task to do a compilation of the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Monday’s ceremony will hear addresses from the Historians Drs. Adrian Fraser; Arnold Thomas; Cleve Scott and Garrey Dennie.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will deliver a presentation on “Our Caribbean Civilization – Retrospect and Prospect.

The ceremony will be held at the UWI Global Campus on Monday from 7pm.

