DPP Sejilla McDowall appointed acting high Court Judge at Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court

This country’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Sejilla McDowall has been appointed to act as High Court Judge at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission announced that the McDowall’s appointment will be for the period 1st September 2025 to 28th February 2026.

Ms. McDowall will be assigned to the State of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

McDowall became the first female DPP in St. Vincent and the Grenadines when she was confirmed in January 2020.

She succeeded Colin Williams, who left the post in 2018 to become a Judge in Belize.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission also announced that His Lordship, Justice Brian Cottle will continue to act as High Court Judge, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, for the period 1st August to 31st December 2025.

Justice Cottle will be assigned to the State of Grenada.

