Three-Day business resilence workshop for MSMEs to be held next month

A three-day workshop on Business Continuity Planning is set to take place here next month.

The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) will host the workshop for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in St. Vincent

and the Grenadines.

Training and Education Coordinator, Keisha Phillips says the workshop will provide participants with the tools, and practical steps needed to safeguard their operations in times of uncertainty.

Phillips says the training is timely and she’s encouraging Owners of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to register for the Workshop

The workshop is scheduled to take place from September 9th to 11th at the UWI Global Campus, Kingstown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related