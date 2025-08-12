NBC’s Special Report- Tuesday 12th August, 2025

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has marked a major milestone in reclaiming and documenting its past, with the official launch of the nation’s first locally authored history book — Volume 1: Native Genocide and African Enslavement in SVG to 1838.

Speaking at the launch ceremony at the UWI Global Campus, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves hailed the publication as both “remarkable and historic,” describing it as a symbol of the nation’s growing intellectual maturity and cultural self-awareness.

Gailorn Browne has the details with today’s Special Report.

