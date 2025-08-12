RSVGPF completes phase two of CCTV project and receives new bucket truck from Taiwan

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) officially marked the completion of Phase Two of its Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project and received a new bucket truck during a ceremony held at the Questelles Police Station on August 8, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Enville Williams thanked the Government and the Taiwanese Embassy for their continued support, noting the growing role of technology in improving public safety. He emphasized that over 300 cameras are now installed across the country, including Bequia and Union Island, and reassured the public that privacy will be respected.

Ambassador Fiona Fan highlighted Taiwan’s commitment to building a “safer, smarter, and stronger” St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that the bucket truck will enhance worker safety during future installations.

Attorney General Grenville Williams praised the use of surveillance in strengthening legal cases and reducing crime, and also welcomed the upcoming introduction of body cameras to increase police accountability.

The RSVGPF urged the public to help safeguard the new infrastructure as part of the national effort to enhance security.

