The Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery Project (BERRy) is taking direct support to businesses in Union Island this week.

Communications Specialist Ari Shaw says the two day Micro and Small Business Support Grant pop-up is being held Monday 11 and Tuesday August 12, giving hurricane-affected entrepreneurs a final push to apply before Friday’s deadline.

He notes that grants of up to US $3,000 are available, along with business development support.

Shaw explained that applicants must meet basic criteria to be eligible for the funding, including proof of business operation, identification, and evidence of damage or disruption caused by Hurricane Beryl.

