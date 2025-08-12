Major redevelopment underway at Kingstown Anglican School
Construction is now underway on a significant redevelopment of the Kingstown Anglican School, marking a major step forward in the government’s commitment to advancing inclusive and quality education.
Project Manager Shedford John, speaking with the Agency for Public Information, revealed that the new facility will comprise 14 modern classrooms, equipped with wheelchair-accessible ramps and an elevator, features aimed at ensuring equal access for students of all abilities.