The process of tracking electricity usage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to undergo a major transformation.

Speaking at the official launch of VINLEC’s Smart Meter Project on Monday, Electrical Engineer Roshad Smith said the traditional method of collecting power consumption data is evolving, with smart meters set to make data collection significantly more efficient and accurate.

Smith explained that the newly introduced Sensus Stratus IQ Smart Meters are equipped with advanced features, including wireless communication, remote reading capabilities, and diagnostic tools.

He noted that the meters will offer both VINLEC and its customers improved visibility into electricity usage — positioning the smart meter as the centerpiece of the company’s broader modernization efforts.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related