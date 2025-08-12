Minister with responsibility for Energy, Benarva Browne, has described the introduction of VINLEC’s Smart Meter Project as a transformative step in modernizing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ electrical services.

The rollout will eventually see the replacement of nearly 50,000 meters across communities nationwide.

Speaking at the official launch, Minister Browne said the new system supports the country’s broader push for energy conservation and sustainability, offering tangible benefits to both the utility and consumers.

