Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is now ranked among the top-performing Caribbean nations in human development.

Speaking at the launch of VINLEC’s Smart Meter Project, the Prime Minister revealed that SVG has surpassed several regional counterparts — including Jamaica, Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia, Dominica, and Suriname — with a Human Development Index score of 79.8%, placing the country firmly in the ‘high development’ category and on the cusp of entering the prestigious ‘very high’ bracket.

Dr. Gonsalves also addressed the nation’s youth, urging them to support the government’s vision.

He called on young Vincentians to play a vital role in reaching “very high” status and sustaining progress.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related