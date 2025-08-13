Finance Minister says unemployment at lowest in history in SVG

The unemployment rate in Vincent and the Grenadines remains low as the Government continues its thrust to deliver more jobs to the labour force.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves provided data from the National Insurance Services, which show that about 46-thousand people are employees.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Minister Gonsalves said unemployment is at its lowest in the country’s history.

The Finance Minister said the Government will continue to provide the necessary opportunities for the nation’s youth.

