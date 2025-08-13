Seventy Five scholarships announced for Vincentians to study at Monroe College

Some seventy five scholarships will be awarded to Vincentian students to pursue studies at Monroe College in St. Lucia and the United States.

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Tertiary Education, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement on NBC Radio’s Face to Face Programme this morning.

The Prime Minister said the successful applicants would pursue Graduate and Undergraduate studies, First Degree and Masters at Monroe College.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke about the terms of scholarships at the Monroe New York campus.

