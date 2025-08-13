The 26th Biennial Convention of the Church of God of Prophecy will be held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from tomorrow.

Members of the seven local congregations of the Church of God of Prophecy and other regional delegates will gather at the Russell’s Auditorium for the Convention from August 14th to 17th.

Regional Bishop for Barbados and the Windward Islands, Bishop Chris Joseph said a Leadership Enrichment Session will precede the convention which will officially begin tomorrow night.

Bishop Joseph said the convention will feature several speakers.

A Regional Youth Retreat and a Women’s Conference will also form part of the Biennial Convention. These sessions will be held from August 17th to 20th

